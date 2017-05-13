Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem (R) and UKEF Chief Executive Louis Taylor (Photo: VNA)

– The United Kingdom Export Finance (UKEF) is willing to provide financial support to development projects in HCM City, including big and long-term ones, said UKEF Chief Executive Louis Taylor.Taylor made the remarks during the meeting with Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem in the city on May 12.Liem said he appreciates UKEF’s interest in local urban transport development projects such as the city’s metro system project, line 6, asking the UKEF to study an effective funding mechanism for such projects.The vice chairman also invited UK enterprises with experience not only in urban transportation but also in healthcare and education to invest in the city, placing the emphasis on the private-public partnership (PPP) project to construct an area for medical examination and treatment at Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital.He suggested the two sides cooperate in human resources training and transfer of advanced education curriculum.For his part, Taylor agreed to look into the possibility of participating in the city’s development projects, particularly those in urban transportation, healthcare and smart city.The UKEF will work with relevant state agencies from the UK and soon contact local authorities to discuss appropriate partnership mechanisms between the two sides in the coming time.The United Kingdom is now HCM City’s 12th biggest investor. It is also among the city’s large trade partners with two-way trade estimated at 816 million USD. The bilateral trade reached 210 million USD in the first four months of 2017.-VNA