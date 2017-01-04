Upgraded Vietnam-Cambodia friendship monument inaugurated

The inauguration ceremony of a Vietnam-Cambodia friendship monument in Kampot town, Cambodia's Kampot province in March 2016 (Source: VNA)

– A Vietnam-Cambodia friendship monument and park Domrey Chonkla were inaugurated in Kompong Thom province, Cambodia on January 4 after a period of upgrade.Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Kompong Thom Governor Uk Som On said locals and people in Cambodia as a whole are always thankful to Vietnamese and Cambodian heroic martyrs for their sacrifice to help Cambodia escape from the Pol Pot genocidal regime.Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of State at the Cambodia Ministry of Cults and Religion Ngem Valy highlighted the flourishing relations between two nations in recent years, saying that the bilateral ties entered a new chapter, contributing to peace, cooperation, prosperity and development in the region and the world.He said that the inauguration of the two works show sound cooperation between the National Council of Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodian Motherland and the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence. They also marked the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic ties.For his part, Lieut. Gen. Do Can, Vice Chairman of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People’s Army said the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monument, which is also built in various localities in Cambodia, is a symbol of warm sentiments, solidarity, bravery and sacrifice of people and armies of Vietnam and Cambodia.It also constitutes the gratefulness to volunteer Vietnamese soldiers and those of the Cambodian Royal Army who laid down their lives for independence, freedom and prosperity of both nations, he added.The monument was first built in 1980 and the upgrade began in 2016.It was inaugurated when people of both countries were celebrating 38 years of victory against the Pol Pot regime, saving Cambodia from the genocidal catastrophe.Previously, a monument of this kind was inaugurated on January 3 in Cambodia’s Kompong Chhnang province.-VNA