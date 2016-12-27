VFF leader lauds public involvement in environment protection

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan has lauded millions of people in 110,000 residential areas, religious and mass organisations for their environment protection efforts over the past years.Speaking to a conference in Hanoi on December 26 reviewing the cooperation between the VFF and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) in the field during 2012-2016, Nhan underscored the significance of people’s role in supervising and uncovering environment violations.Though the legal framework on environmental protection and a number of green life and production models have been launched, it is still crucial to monitor waste-discharging businesses and units and build community-based environmental management models, he said, adding that campaign “All people stay united to build new rural areas and civilised urban areas” is the optimal solution.He suggested assigning specific supervision tasks to mass organisations, for example, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour could monitor enterprises’ waste discharge, the Vietnam Farmers’ Association could watch the use of materials and chemicals in agricultural production, and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union could be tasked with overseeing household waste treatment.The VFF Central Committee can take charge of supervising waste discharge in industrial parks and major construction projects, he proposed.Nhan urged the MoNRE to fund the building of self-managed environment protection models in residential areas.Under their coordination programme for 2012-2016, the VFF and MoNRE have launched emulation movements and campaigns to promote green growth and the proper use of natural resources in tandem with climate change response.From 2013-2015, the VFF’s standing board paid field trips to inspect illegal sand and pebble exploitation that led to riverside landslides, pollution in craft villages, and mining activities, among others.Most public petitions and complaints on pollution recorded and transferred by VFF chapters have been addressed by relevant agencies.At the event, the VFF and MoNRE signed a cooperation agreement for 2016-2020, under which, they will work together to raise public awareness of laws and policies on environment protection and climate change response, continue spreading effective models in residential areas, oversee the implementation of relevant policies and offer personnel training in the field./.