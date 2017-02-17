Vietnam, Cambodia state banks foster partnership

At the conference (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Le Minh Hung and Governor of the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) Chea Chanto have agreed to step up the two banks’ win-win cooperation.At a conference between the SBV and the NBC in the ancient city of Siem Reap, Siem Reap province on February 17, they agreed to organise the conference annually and increase cooperation to implement reached agreements on border trade payment, banking supervision, and anti-laundering and counterfeit money.They also noted speeding up cooperation with Laos and Myanmar.Apart from assistance in university education, the SBV will provide an additional 15 post-graduate scholarships for Cambodian graduates in banking a year from 2017.The two sides committed to making it easier for commercial banks to establish partnerships and commerce and trade presence in the respective country towards spurring the banking system growth and better serving operations of respective businesspeople and investors.At the end of the conference, Governors Le Minh Hung and Chea Chanto signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two banks. -VNA