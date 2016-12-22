Vietnam People’s Army anniversary celebrated in Cambodia

Illustraiive image (Source: VNA)

– The staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia laid a wreath at the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monument in Phnom Penh on December 22 on the occasion of the 72nd founding anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army and the 27th anniversary of All People’s National Defence Festival (December 22).Charge d’Affaires Nguyen Tac Toan and chief defence attaché Nguyen Anh Dung attended the event.The same day, Deputy Secretary of State for National Defence of Cambodia Phuong Siphen led a delegation to the Monument to pay tribute to Vietnamese officers and soldiers who laid down their lives while performing international missions in Cambodia.He said he is delighted at the strong development of the Vietnam People’s Army.The recent visit by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has reaffirmed the traditional friendship and solidarity between the two nations, he said.Later on December 22, the Vietnamese Embassy and Vietnam’s defence attaché agency in Cambodia hosted a banquet to celebrate the occasion, with the participation of Vietnamese and Cambodian officials./.