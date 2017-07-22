Vietnamese students at the 58th International Mathematics Olympiad in Brazil (Source: nhandan.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese students bagged four gold, one silver and one bronze medals at the 58th International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) in Brazil, helping the country rank third in the medal tally, the Ministry of Education and Training reported on July 22.



The gold medallists are Hoang Huu Quoc Huy, a 12th grader from Le Quy Don Gifted High School in southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province; Le Quang Dung, a 12th grader from Lam Son Gifted High School in central Thanh Hoa province; Nguyen Canh Hoang, a 12th grader from Phan Boi Chai Gifted High School in central Nghe An province; and Phan Nhat Duy, also a 12th grader from Ha Tinh Gifted High School in central Ha Tinh province.



Pham Nam Khanh, an 11th grader from Hanoi-Amsterdam Gifted High School won the silver medal, while Do Van Quyet, a 12th grader from Vinh Phuc Gifted High School pocketed the bronze.



Hoang Huu Quoc Huy was also one of the three contestants who achieved the highest scores at this year’s event, with 35 marks.



This is the best outcome for the Vietnamese team at an IMO – the annual world mathematics competition for high school students.



Taking place from July 12-23, the 58th IMO has attracted 615 contestants from 112 countries and territories worldwide.-VNA





