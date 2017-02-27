Vietnamese doctors establish association in Cambodia

The temporary executive board of the Vietnamese Doctors' Association in Cambodia (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnamese Doctors’ Association in Cambodia was established at a ceremony in celebration of Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27) in Phnom Penh on February 26.The association aims to connect Vietnamese doctors in Cambodia and provide free medical services and humanitarian aid to Vietnamese expatriates in the country.Under the General Association of Vietnam Cambodians, the association is currently led by a temporary seven-member board, with Hoang Hoa, director of Clinic 215 Phnom Penh, as chairwoman.The board will design the group’s working plan, recruit members, and hold its first congress to elect an executive board.Speaking at the ceremony, Hoa said Vietnamese doctors in Cambodia have annually met up to exchange experiences, but the activities were small scale and had yet to tap the group’s full potential in supporting the community.Hoa pledged to quickly structure the organisation and to support Vietnamese expatriates in Cambodia.-VNA