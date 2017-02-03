Vietnamese people in Cyprus celebrate Tet

Vietnamese community in Cyprus at the Tet celebration event in Limassol city (Source: Vietnam Board for community affairs)

– The Vietnamese community in Cyprus has gathered in Limassol city to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet), with traditional food, music, dance and games.Extending New Year wishes to the Vietnamese community, Limassol Governor Nicolaides Nicos said the city will create optimal conditions for Vietnamese people to integrate into society in Cyprus, thus boosting Vietnam-Cyprus ties.Vietnamese Honorary Consul in Limassol George Christophides lauded the rich and unique culture of Vietnam, adding that each Tet festival gives him a deeper understanding of the culture in each region and ethnic group of Vietnam.The event drew about 2,000 locals in Cyprus as well as international visitors.Earlier on January 22, the Vietnamese community held a similar event in Cyprus’s capital Nicosia to celebrate Tet, the most important annual festival for Vietnamese people.-VNA