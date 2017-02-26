VN Embassy makes consular visit to suspect in DPRK citizen killing

Kim Chol, a citizen of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), was supposed to be assassinated in Malaysia (​Source: VNA)

– Representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia made a consular visit on February 25 to a suspect holding Vietnamese passport in the recent assassination of a citizen from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

The visit was allowed by Malaysia following the bilateral meeting between Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Malaysia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Anifah Aman on the sidelines of the recent ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat.

During the visit, the embassy’s representatives confirmed the suspect is a Vietnamese citizen named Doan Thi Huong, born in 1988 in the northern province of Nam Dinh. Her health was stable at the time.

​Huong told the embassy’s officials that she was taken advantage of, and though that she was involving in a comedy video clip.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia to request the host country to address the case in accordance with its law as well as international law and practice. The embassy was also instructed to study all necessary procedures to give the citizen legal assistance and protect her legitimate rights.

The ministry and relevant agencies of Vietnam will closely work with Malaysian counterparts in the investigation of the case.-VNA