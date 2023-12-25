Society PM extends Christmas greetings to Catholics in Bac Giang Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 23 visited and extended Christmas and New Year greetings to priests and Catholics in the Bac Giang Parish as part of his trip to the northern province.

Society President attends ceremony marking Quang Ngai VSIP's 10th anniversary President Vo Van Thuong attended a ceremony in Quang Ngai on December 23 to celebrate 10 years of the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) in the central province.

Environment Localities join in efforts to fight plastics pollution Ten localities in Vietnam are taking actions to fight plastic pollution under Plastic Smart Cities (PSC), an initiative put forward by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Society 15 winners honoured at Vietnam Digital Content Creation Award 2023 Fifteen individuals and organisations were honoured at the Vietnam Digital Content Creation Award (VCA) 2023 during a ceremony in Hanoi on December 22.