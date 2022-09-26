Culture - Sports Venice exhibition introduces land, people of Vietnam A photo exhibition has been underway in Venice, Italy to introduce the nation, people and festivals of Vietnam to local friends on the occasion of the country's 77th National Day.

Culture - Sports Cambodia Culture Week in Vietnam to open next week Cambodia Culture Week in Vietnam 2022 will take place from September 27 to October 2 in Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh.

Culture - Sports PM stresses shared responsibility for promoting Xoe Thai Xoe Thai, the unique folk dance of Vietnam’s Thai ethnic minority group, represents the convergence of cultural beauty, therefore, promoting the art is the shared responsibility of all Vietnamese, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.