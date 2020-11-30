10th National Patriotic Emulation Congress slated for December 9-10
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is also Chairman of the Central Emulation and Rewards Council, presided over a meeting in Hanoi on November 30 to look into the preparations for the 10th National Patriotic Emulation Congress.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (standing) addresses the meeting of the Central Emulation and Rewards Council on November 30 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is also Chairman of the Central Emulation and Rewards Council, presided over a meeting in Hanoi on November 30 to look into the preparations for the 10th National Patriotic Emulation Congress.
The congress is scheduled for December 9-10 with the participation of about 2,300 delegates.
So far, all the ministry- and provincial-level congresses have been completed, according to the council.
PM Phuc highly valued all-level patriotic emulation congresses which he said have encouraged emulation amid numerous difficulties facing the country.
He also applauded the preparations for the upcoming congress, which have been made with the highest sense of responsibility.
According to the Government leader, the congress, held every five years, is meant to launch an emulation movement among the public, all levels, and all sectors ahead of the 13th National Party Congress and encourage people to jointly realise the Party resolution.
As the workload needed to be done from now to the emulation congress remains huge, he requested sub-committees and relevant agencies to seriously review preparations, adding that the event must be organised in a formal but also economically and efficient manner that must also ensure security and safety, including safety from COVID-19.
The PM also asked for communications about the congress to be increased to help create a patriotic emulation atmosphere./.