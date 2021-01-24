State President Nguyen Minh Triet and US President George W. Bush hold talks at the White House as part of the former’s visit to the US, June 22, 2007. The visit from June 18 to 23, 2007, the first made by a Vietnamese head of state since the war ended, took place at a time when bilateral relations have been fully normalised and made progress, meeting the two peoples’ interests and desires. (Photo: VNA)