10th Party Congress: Utilising all resources, bringing Vietnam out of underdeveloped status
-
The 10th National Party Congress takes place from April 18 to 25, 2006 in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
-
Minister of Trade Truong Dinh Tuyen and Director-General of World Trade Organisation Pascal Lamy sign Vietnam’s Protocol on the Accession to the WTO, November 7, 2006. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
-
State President Nguyen Minh Triet and US President George W. Bush hold talks at the White House as part of the former’s visit to the US, June 22, 2007. The visit from June 18 to 23, 2007, the first made by a Vietnamese head of state since the war ended, took place at a time when bilateral relations have been fully normalised and made progress, meeting the two peoples’ interests and desires. (Photo: VNA)
-
National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Phu Trong signs a Joint Statement at the closing ceremony of the 28th ASEAN Inter - Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 28) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 23, 2007. (Photo: VNA)
-
President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev meets President Nguyen Minh Triet at Kremlin Palace during the latter’s official visit to Russia, October 27, 2008. (Photo: VNA)
-
During his official visit to Japan, Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh attends the opening ceremony of Vietnam’s Consulate General in Japan’s Fukuoka Prefecture, April 22, 2009. (Photo: VNA)
-
Aquatic products are among items with the highest export growth in Vietnam during the tenure of the 10th Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)
-
National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Phu Trong, the 31st ASEAN Inter - Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-31) General Assembly’s chairperson and Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung pose for group photos with head of delegations from AIPA member countries at the inaugural ceremony of AIPA-31 in Hanoi, September 21, 2010. (Photo: VNA)
-
Dung Quat Oil Refinery Plant in Quang Ngai province welcomes first commercial product, marking the successful initial step of Vietnam’s oil refinery industry, February 22, 2009. (Photo: VNA)
-
Quan ho (love duet singing) is recognised as intangible cultural heritage of humanity by UNESCO, September 30, 2009. (Photo: VNA)
-
Marching welcomes the 1,000th founding anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi, October 10, 2010. (Photo: VNA)