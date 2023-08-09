At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A consultation workshop was held in Hanoi on August 9 to review the 10-year implementation of the 11th Party Central Committee’s Resolution No.24-NQ/TW on active response to climate change, improvement of natural resource management and environment protection.

Co-hosted by the Steering Committee on reviewing the Resolution, the United Nations Development Programme and the Hanns Seidel Foundation, the event attracted over 100 delegates from ministries, agencies, international organisations and 25 northern cities and provinces.

The draft report on reviewing the implementation of the Resolution showed that over the past decade, further attention has been paid to the work. Policies and mechanisms have been further fine-tuned with new perspectives that align with international norms and contemporary trends.

The response to climate change has transitioned from focusing solely on adaptation to integrating greenhouse gas emissions reduction, capitalising on opportunities to move towards a green, low-carbon economy. Resources are being surveyed, evaluated and managed in a more sustainable manner, allocated on the basis of market signals through auctions of usage and exploitation rights.

Environment protection thinking has shifted from passive response to proactive prevention and control of major sources of pollution. Circular economy principles have been institutionalised. Economic growth is gradually reducing its reliance on mining industries. Various green economic, eco-friendly urban planning and sustainable rural development models have been launched.

A comprehensive and unified database system on climate change, resources and environment has been initially established. Digital transformation is underway to enhance connectivity and sharing of information and environment resource databases.

Participants at the event also proposed goals and measures for the near future.

Similar events are scheduled to take place in the central and southern regions, together with three thematic seminars on climate change response, management of resources and environment protection./.