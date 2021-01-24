11th National Party Congress: Comprehensive promotion of reform
The 11th National Party Congress takes place in Hanoi from January 12-19, 2011. (Photo: VNA)
Designed and constructed by Vietnam, the Son La hydropower plant, comprising six turbines with total capacity of 2,400 MW and being put into operation in December 2012, is the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia. (Photo: VNA)
State President Truong Tan Sang and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold talks in Sochi city during the former’s State visit to Russia, July 27, 2012. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister David Cameron welcomes Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at 10 Downing Street during the latter’s official visit to the UK, Jan. 22, 2013. (Photo: VNA)
Launched on Jan. 4, 2015, Nhat Tan bridge, the longest cable-stayed spanning Red River, becomes a new icon of Hanoi. Five arched towers of the bridge symbolise five ancient gates of the capital city. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and China’s Party General Secretary and State President Xi Jinping at the welcome ceremony given to the former during his State visit to China from April 7-10, 2015. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and US President Barack Obama hold talks at the White House in Washington D.C on July 7, 2015 during the former’s official visit to the US from July 6-10, 2015. This was the first visit to the US by a top leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam since the end of the war, marking an important milestone and opening up a new page in the two countries’ relations. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hosts a reception for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong while the Vietnamese leader was in Japan for an official visit from Sept. 15-18, 2015. (Photo: VNA)