11th National Party Congress: Comprehensive promotion of reform

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and US President Barack Obama hold talks at the White House in Washington D.C on July 7, 2015 during the former’s official visit to the US from July 6-10, 2015. This was the first visit to the US by a top leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam since the end of the war, marking an important milestone and opening up a new page in the two countries’ relations. (Photo: VNA)