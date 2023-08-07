Society PM urges response to flood consequences in northern mountainous, midland region The Prime Minister has issued a dispatch demanding ministries, sectors, and localities ramp up response to and settlement of downpour and flood consequences in northern mountainous and midland areas.

Society Circular stipulates new regulations on electronic money transfers The State Bank of Vietnam has issued a circular guiding certain provisions of the Law on Money Laundering Prevention and Control.

Society President Vo Van Thuong attends HCM City River Festival President Vo Van Thuong attended the “The river tells stories”, a spectacle art show which is a highlight of the Ho Chi Minh City River Festival, on August 6.

Videos Mobile phone, QR code payments soar in popularity Electronic and cashless payments saw significant increases in Vietnam in the first half of this year, with internet transactions growing by 76% in volume and 1.79% in value.