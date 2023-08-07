13 groups of administrative procedures to be streamlined in H2
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a decision to issue an administrative reform plan for the second half of 2023, aiming to seek measures to simplify 13 major groups of administrative procedures.
13 groups of administrative procedures to be streamlined in H2 (Photo: VGP)
The objectives of the plan include speeding up the progress of adjusting and supplementing legal documents to put forth the plan to renovate, cut down and simplify regulations related to business activities as well as citizenship-related papers and administrative procedures that has been approved by the Government and the PM, improving public servants’ sense of responsibility in serving the people and businesses, increasing policy response efficiency, strengthening administrative discipline, and enhancing the quality of public services.
Under the decision, in the rest of the year, the approved solutions to cut down and simplify regulations related to business activities and citizenship papers will be thoroughly implemented. Plans to cut down and simplify major internal administrative procedure groups are expected to be submitted to the PM for approval.
The PM asked ministries and ministry-level agencies to work to streamline 126 administrative procedures and groups of procedures related to population management, along with 402 regulations related to business activities, and 111 procedures requiring the delegation of power for processing.
Regarding the overall plan to cut down and simplify 13 major groups of administrative procedures, the PM asked ministries and ministry-level agencies to promptly submit the plan to streamline the regulations and administrative procedures that cause difficulties for the people and businesses.
They were also requested to review and submit to authorised agencies a plan to cut down and streamline 59 groups of prioritised internal administrative procedures in 12 areas under the management of six ministries.
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang is assigned to be the head of the PM’s working group on administrative reform (Photo: chinhphu.vn)On August 6, PM Chinh also signed a decision to form a PM’s working group on administrative reform, which is led by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang.
The group is assigned to support the PM in directing and prompting ministries, sectors and localities in implementing targets, tasks and solutions on administrative reform, strengthening administrative discipline and enhancing the policy response capacity, while assisting the PM in responding to feedback and report from individuals, organisations and the PM’s Advisory Council for Administrative Reform related to administrative procedures that hinder production and business activities and people’s life.
It will work regularly or randomly with the PM’s Advisory Council for Administrative Reform as well as the business community, organisations and individuals to listen to their difficulties and direct the implementation of solutions to remove them./.