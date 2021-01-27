Politics Delegates highlight trade union, women support issues at 13th National Party Congress It is necessary to continue to strengthen and innovate the forms of Party leadership over the organisation and operation of trade unions so as to enhance their efficiency, President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) Nguyen Dinh Khang said at the ongoing 13th National Party Congress.

Politics Finance sector contributes decisively to national achievements: Official The national finance sector has recorded important developments and made decisive contributions to the country’s achievements, according to member of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung.

Politics Vital to protect ideological foundation of Party: Officer Firmly protecting the ideological foundation of the Party and refuting wrongful and hostile views play a vital role in Party building and rectification, an officer has said.

Politics Vietnam aims to elevate bilateral, multilateral relations Vietnam will elevate bilateral and multilateral relations in the time to come as stated in the draft documents submitted to the ongoing 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).