13th National Party Congress mulls over documents
Documents submitted to the 13th National Party Congress were debated at a plenary session in Hanoi on January 27, according to the press release on the third working day of the Congress.
Documents submitted to the 13th National Party Congress were debated at a plenary session in Hanoi on January 27. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Documents submitted to the 13th National Party Congress were debated at a plenary session in Hanoi on January 27, according to the press release on the third working day of the Congress.
Politburo member and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, on behalf of the Presidium, presided over the meeting in the morning.
Twelve delegates raised their ideas.
Pham Minh Chinh, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and head of the committee’s Organisation Commission, presided over the meeting in the afternoon which saw 11 delegates offering their opinions.
The congress will continue with discussion over the documents on January 28 and listen to a report from the 12th Party Central Committee on the personnel work for the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee.
A total of 1,587 delegates representing more than 5 million Party members nationwide are attending the 13th National Congress, which officially kicked off in Hanoi on January 26.
It will close on February 2./.