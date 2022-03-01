Society Long An soldiers strive to find martyrs' remains in Cambodia A team of soldiers from the Military High Command of southern Long An province is striving to search for remains of Vietnamese volunteers and experts who laid down their lives during the wartime in Cambodia.

Society Projects funded by Vietnamese defence ministry handed over to Laos The economic-defence team of Vietnam’s Army Corps 15 has handed over five projects as gift to Vang Tat hamlet cluster in Sanxay district, Attapeu provinces of Laos.

Society Scholarships given to disadvantaged students in Con Dao Some 80 scholarships of the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund were presented to disadvantaged students with outstanding academic achievements in Con Dao district of the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on February 28.

Society Policy reform aims to promote socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited areas Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has signed a decision issuing an action framework on mechanism and policy reform to support the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas in the 2021-2030 period.