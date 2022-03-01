13th National Women's Congress to take place next week
The 13th National Women's Congress will be held from March 9-13 in Hanoi, said Vice President of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) Central Committee Nguyen Thi Minh Huong at a press briefing on March 1.
The congress, themed “Promoting tradition, solidairty, creativity and integration; building a strong association for the happiness of women and prosperity of the nation,” is expected to lure 1,000 delegates representing Vietnamese women from different social classes, ethnic groups, religions and sectors, along with about 200 guests.
Huong said that preparations for the event has nearly completed, adding that the congress have five major discussions on developing Vietnamese women in the new era; women in the digital economy; fostering the value of Vietnamese families; building a strong, effective and professional association; building the Party and political system and social advocacy for gender equality.
Various activities will be held within the congress’ framework, including a photo exhibition, a texting campaign to raise funds to support at least 130 livelihood models worth 13 billion VND (569,800 USD) for women in border areas, and a dialogue on gender equality and women empowerment.
On the occasion, the VWU Central Committee launched a special emulation movement to implement creative and effective works to welcome the congress, along with a number of other movements among women.
In the 2022-2027 tenure, the association aims to promote women’s tradition of solidarity and creativity, while affirming the association’s role in protecting women./.