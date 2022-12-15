Society Governor of St. Petersburg congratulates Youth Union's 12th National Congress Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov has sent a congratulatory message to delegates attending the 12th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) for the 2022-2027 tenure in Hanoi.

Society Exhibition “Dien Bien Phu in the air – an immortal heroic epic” opened in Hanoi An exhibition named “Dien Bien Phu in the air – an immortal epic” was opened at the National Library of Vietnam in Hanoi on December 15 as an activity marking the 50th anniversary of the historical victory.

Society Khanh Hoa province makes progress in combating IUU fishing Thanks to fishermen’s improved awareness and the entire political system’s strong engagement, the central province of Khanh Hoa has received high evaluation from the European Commission (EC) delegation for its progress in fighting illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.