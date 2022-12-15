144-member HCYU Central Committee elected for 2022-2027 tenure
144 members are elected to the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee for the 2022-2027 tenure. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - 144 members were elected to the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee for the 2022-2027 tenure during a working session on personnel work in the framework of the 12th National Congress of the union on December 15.
Speaking at the session, alternate member of the Party Central Committee and First Secretary of the 11th-tenure HCYU Central Committee for 2017-2022 Bui Quang Huy said during the last tenure, the committee showed the spirit of solidarity, creativity and high determination in implementing the Resolution of the 11th congress.
He expressed his belief that the new central committee will continue to promote solidarity and work hard to fulfil all assigned tasks, lead the youth movements nationwide for more successes, and successfully implement the Resolution approved at the 12th congress.
After the working session, the 12th HCYU Central Committee convened the first meeting to elect members of its Standing Board and Secretariat, First Secretary and head of its Inspection Commission./.