Hanoi (VNA) – The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) launched a programme named “One million welfare bags” and a special emulation campaign to encourage Vietnamese youths to stand united and join hands in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the launching ceremony, the committee symbolically received 94,000 "welfare bags" and "welfare medicine bags" worth 23.3 billion VND (1 million USD) in total donated by businesses, organisations and individuals.



The Secretariat of the HCYU Central Committee also handed over the token of 20,000 "welfare bags" worth 5 billion VND to disadvantaged people in Ho Chi Minh City, which is the current largest pandemic hotspot. Another 61,400 "welfare bags" worth 15.35 billion VND were presented to needy people in southern Dong Nai province.



The programme has been carried out since August 20 in cities and provinces applying social distancing measures to support people in disadvantaged circumstances.

Accordingly, 1 million "welfare bags" will be handed over to residents until the pandemic is pushed back. Each includes food such as rice, cooking oil, eggs, dried fish, canned meat and vegetables worth 250,000 VND which could be used for one week.

The "welfare medicine bag" worth 150,000 VND comprises basic medicines for COVID-19 prevention and control as guided by the Health Ministry.

As many as 11,400 "welfare bags" valued at over 2.8 billion VND were already presented to 11,400 poor households in Hanoi and eight southern cities and provinces.

On the occasion, the programme debuted its portal www.trieutuiansinh.doanthanhnien.vn, making it easier for organisations and inviduals to grant donations.

Meanwhile, the emulation campaign, which started on August 26, will last till the pandemic is basically under control nationwide./.