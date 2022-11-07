Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives Party membership badge Politburo member and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received a 40-year Party membership badge at a ceremony held by the President Office’s Party Organisation on November 7.

Politics PM Chinh’s Cambodia visit to bring relations to new period: ambassador Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Cambodia, from November 8-9, is expected to further bring the relations between the two countries to a new period on the basis of equality, mutual benefit, effective cooperation and respect for each other’s interests, a diplomat has said.

Politics Congratulations to Serbian Prime Minister Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 7 cabled a message of congratulations to Ana Brnabic on her reappointment as Prime Minister of Serbia.