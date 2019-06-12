At the event (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The 16th Asia Media Summit, themed “Media Digitalisation Focusing on Developing Markets” opened in Siem Reap, Cambodia on June 16.



The event attracted nearly 500 delegates from over 40 countries, including Vietnam.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen spoke highly of the importance of media digitalisation amid the fourth industrial revolution.



He said the revolution has become significant to socio-economic development, regional and global connectivity, and brought about challenges as well.



The PM hoped that participants will discuss solutions to emerging issues in digital era, and fight against fake news.



Director General of the Asia-Pacific Institute of Broadcasting Development Fayyaz Shehryar expressed his hope that the result of the summit will promote the development of digital media and further expand its coverage.



Thematic seminars on fight against fake news, technological trends, and impacts of virtual reality technology on the media will be also held.



The annual summit is scheduled to last till June 14, providing a platform for radio and television stations, policymakers worldwide to discuss improving media quality and catch up with the development of technological revolution in the new period.-VNA