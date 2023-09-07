17th int'l travel expo in full swing in HCM City
At the 17th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City 2023. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - The 17th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City 2023 (ITE HCMC 2023) opened in the southern metropolis on September 7, attracting over 400 domestic and international companies.
Themed “Connectivity, Growth, Sustainability”, the three-day expo is also seeing 199 buyers from 42 countries and territories which are Vietnam’s key and potential inbound tourism markets, including Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, Poland, the US, France, Malaysia, and New Zealand.
The organiser is expecting 25,000 visitors and more than 9,000 networking sessions to take place between the exhibitors and buyers.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the HCM City People's Committee, stated that tourism in Vietnam and in the city has seen positive signs of recovery and development. In the first eight months, the southern economic hub welcomed nearly 25 million tourists. Among them, there were nearly 3 million foreigners, more than doubling that of the same period last year. The eight-month tourism revenue, meanwhile, exceeded 100 trillion VND (4.15 billion USD).
He said ITE HCMC is one of the events driving the growth of the international tourist markets to Vietnam, increasing the flow of tourists, and boosting tourism revenue through trade connections domestically and internationally./.