Health Active response to COVID-19 urged as new sub-variant emerges globally The Ministry of Health has sent a dispatch to authorities of centrally-run cities and provinces requesting active response to COVID-19 as the number of new infected cases globally surged by 80% last month.

Health Cooperation in vaccines needed for disease prevention: Deputy PM It is necessary to strengthen cooperation in vaccines and biopharmaceuticals to proactively prevent and control diseases, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha said while receiving Chairman and General Director of AstraZeneca Vietnam Nitin Kapoor in Hanoi on August 14.

Health 14 million people suffer from mental disorders in Vietnam About 14 million people suffer from mental disorders in Vietnam, but the country has only 143 clinical psychologists and psychotherapists, the Suc khoe & doi song (Health & Life) newspaper reported.