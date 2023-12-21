Business Programme helps improve Vietnamese youths’ digital business capacity As many as 20 million Vietnamese youths will receive support to improve their digital business capacity and develop their startups under a programme launched by the Supporting Centre for Youth’s Startup, and the Centre for Enabling Startups and Knowledge Transfer and the Centre for Student Support under the Vietnam National University - Hanoi, in Hanoi on December 20.

Business Conference provides key information serving Halal industry development Experts and representatives from a number of countries, organisations and businesses gathered at a conference in Hanoi on December 21 to share measures in producing and exporting products to the international Halal market, as well as key information to promote the sustainable development of Vietnam’s Halal industry.

Business Vietravel Airlines plans to expand flight network to Japan next year Vietravel Airlines, a subsidiary of tour operator Viettravel, has held a meeting with representatives of Kagawa and Fukushima prefectures of Japan to share a plan to expand the flight network connecting Vietnam's tourist cities with the two Japanese localities.

Business Vietnamese, Chinese firms sign cooperation document in farm produce, food The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Department of Commerce of China’s Yunnan province organised a conference on trade promotion and economic cooperation in Hanoi on December 20.