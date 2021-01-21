President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Nguyen Phuong Nga speaks at the event (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – 2020 was a successful year of people-to-people diplomacy, Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), has said.

She made the remark during a meeting with the press ahead of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, which was held in Hanoi on January 20.

The COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties of the global and regional politics-security have dealt a blow to various sectors in Vietnam, including people-to-people exchange activities, Nga noted.

Against the backdrop of the pandemic, the VUFO devised solutions to fulfil assigned tasks in an active, flexible, creative and effective manner, thus contributing to the successful implementation of the dual targets of containing the spread of COVID-19 and promoting socio-economic development, she added.

The VUFO and its affiliates also raised nearly 1 million face masks, thousands of medical devices and cash worth more than 10 billion VND (434,000 USD) in total to help people in other nations tackle the pandemic.

Such activities have strengthened the friendship with international friends, promoted the image of Vietnam, and raised the country’s global prestige, the diplomat underscored./.