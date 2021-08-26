The starting round of the 2021 ASEAN Student Contest on Information Security will be held virtually on October 9. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The starting round of the 2021 ASEAN Student Contest on Information Security will be held virtually on October 9 with the participation of more than 180 teams from universities and colleges in Vietnam and ASEAN member states.



The contest is jointly organised by the Vietnam Information Security Association, the Ministry of Education and Training, and Authority of Information Security under the Ministry of Information and Communications. This is part of a series of events to mark the Vietnam Information Security Day.



The contest aims to discover talents in the field of information security and promote the training of highly qualified human resources in this field. It creates a playground to enhance the exchange of knowledge for students from universities and technical institutes in ASEAN countries.



The contest consists of three rounds – starting, preliminary, and final. The number of participating teams at the starting round is not limited to create favourable conditions for candidates to become familiar with the organisation, regulations, and format of the contest. The selection of teams for the preliminary round will base on the result of the starting one.



The preliminary round is expected to take place on October 16 and the final one November 13 with the presence of the 10 best Vietnamese teams in the preliminary round and about eight teams with the highest scores from ASEAN countries (one team from each country).



The contest has been held annually in Vietnam for the last 14 years and this is the third year it has been organised among ASEAN nations./.