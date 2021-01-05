Young singer Amee is nominated for the "best singer" (Photo: yan.vn)



Hanoi (VNA) – Nominees for nine categories of the 2021 Cong hien (Devotion) Music Awards were announced by the Vietnam News Agency’s daily The Thao and Van Hoa (Sport and Culture) on January 4.

The annual award, the 16th of its kind, is voted on by culture and art journalists from different media agencies nationwide and based on various criteria, including creativity and the contributions of the singers and musicians to the diversity and development of the country’s music.

The award categories include best producer, best song, best music video, best new artist, best new album, best series of music programmes, best show of the year, best composer, and best singer of the year.

Duong Cam, Touliver, composer Huy Tuan, Hua Kim Tuyen – TDK and Nguyen Huu Vuong – Luu Quang Minh are named nominees for “best producer”.

Up for “Best song of the year” is “Con mua thang Nam” by composer Tran Lap and Tran Tuan Hung and “Hoa no khong mau” by Nguyen Minh Cuong, together with “OK” by Binz, “Sau nay hay gap lai nhau khi hoa no” by Rinnie Blue and “2 phut hon” by Phao.



Nominees for “best new artist of the year” include De Choat, winner of the 2020 Rap Viet contest; ICD, winner of the 2020 King of Rap; Tran Duy Khang and rapper Phao.



Meanwhile, the “best composer” award competitors include Nguyen Minh Cuong, Phung Khanh Linh, Sa Huynh - Bui Caroon duo, Vo Thien Thanh and Hua Kim Tuyen, while diva Thanh Lam, divo Tung Duong, Khanh Linh and young singers Amee and Nguyen Ha will vie for the “best singer”./.