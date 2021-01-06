2021 National Traffic Safety Year launched
Statistics from the Ministry of Public Security show during 2016-2020, Vietnam recorded a lower rate of traffic accidents (down 42.71%), fatalities (down 19.01%) and injuries (down 53.91%) compared to the previous five years. In 2020, Vietnam recorded the lowest number of traffic accidents during the last decade with the number of fatalities being under 7,000. (Photo: VNA)
In 2021, the country strives to reduce the number of traffic accidents, deaths and injuries by 5-10 percent compared to last year, reducing traffic congestions in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and other major cities. (Photo: VNA)
Policemen parade at the launching ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
The National Traffic Safety Year aims at improving the dissemination of legal education in traffic safety and order, building traffic culture with focus on safe traffic skills, traffic accident risk warning. (Photo: VNA)
Policemen at the launching ceremony. (Photo: VNA)