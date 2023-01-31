Statistics released by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism on January 29 showed that over 871,000 foreigners arrived in Vietnam in January, up 23% month-on-month.

International flights and maritime travel services have returned to the pre-pandemic level.

This year, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism will also partner with the south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan to hold National Tourism Year 2023 themed “Binh Thuan – Green convergence”, which is expected to attract more domestic and foreign tourists.

Recently, the Tourism Information Centre debuted the first 2023 video clip “Golf Tourism - Enjoying every moment" in a media campaign entitled “Vietnam: Travel to Love”, introducing visitors to the wonderful experiences of golf tourism - a popular trend with outstanding potential in Vietnam.

Launched in early 2021, the media campaign “Vietnam: Travel to Love” was awarded the second prize of the eighth National External Information Service Awards./.

VNA