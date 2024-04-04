2023 war aftermath alleviation efforts reviewed
The standing office of the National Steering Committee on the Settlement of Post-War Unexploded Ordnance and Toxic Chemical Consequences (Steering Committee 701) has held a meeting to review the alleviation work last year and launch new tasks for 2024.
At the Steering Committee 701's meeting in Hanoi on April 3. (Photo: VNA)
As heard at the April 3 event, in 2023, relevant authorities conducted surveys as well as the clearance and disposal of landmines and explosives in several areas covering approximately 40,500 hectares. They also treated about 12 hectares of land contaminated with chemical/dioxin residues at A So airfield in A Luoi district, the central province of Thua Thien-Hue province, and Bien Hoa Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai. Nearly 300 tonnes of CS toxic agents, CS hydrolysis products, and CS-contaminated materials were also successfully disposed of.
Trees are planted at the A So airfield following the treatment of its contaminated land. (Photo: VNA)Policies and regulations addressing the rights and benefits of the victims were effectively implemented. The Vietnam - US cooperative project supporting the improvement of living standards for the disabled and chemical/dioxin victims in eight localities heavily sprayed with Agent Orange is progressing as planned. Additionally, a community-based healthcare and functional rehabilitation project for the groups and the elderly across 12 provinces and cities for 2024 – 2028 was developed and approved.
In his remarks, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien urged all parties involved to focus on perfecting the legal framework for the efforts, especially in drafting an ordinance on post-war mine remediation.
The head of the standing office also stressed the need to enhance communications efforts, actively engage in international cooperation, mobilise maximum resources, and leverage IT and digital transformation in addressing the consequences of landmines and chemical contamination on human beings and the environment in Vietnam./.