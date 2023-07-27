2023 Women's World Cup: Vietnam unable to secure points against Portugal
Vietnamese and Portuguese players in the match (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnamese women's football team could not secure any points in their second match in Group E of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in New Zealand.
The Portuguese squad quickly capitalised on the opportunity to score two goals in the first half. (Photo: VNA)Right from the beginning of the match, Vietnamese players surprised everyone by launching aggressive attacks and putting pressure on their opponents. However, this also exposed gaps in the defensive line. The Portuguese squad quickly capitalised on the opportunity to score two goals in the first half. Despite fantastic efforts from both sides, no goals were scored in the second half.
Despite fantastic efforts from both sides, no goals were scored in the second half. (Photo: VNA)In the end, Portugal claimed their first victory, gaining 3 points and keeping their hopes alive for the upcoming match against the US.
Despite two losses, the Vietnamese team showed bright spots in their fighting spirit and strong determination. It's not over yet as Vietnam still has a match against the current runners-up, the Netherlands, with hopes for a promising outcome ahead./.