2,750 dignity kits presented to women affected by COVID-19
The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) received an additional 2,750 dignity kits from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) during a ceremony on March 22.
The assistance aims to support women at high risk of gender-based violence in regions hardest-hit by COVID-19.
Speaking at the event, MoLISA Deputy Minister Nguyen Thi Ha spoke highly of the efforts of UN agencies in Vietnam, particularly the UNFPA, in joining hands with Vietnamese ministries, sectors, and organisations in the launch of activities to eliminate violence against women and girls amid COVID-19.
The kits are hoped to help women staying in quarantine or those facing high risk of violence ensure their personal hygiene and health, making it easier to adapt to changes in living environments.
They will be promptly delivered to the northern localities of Hai Duong, Quang Ninh, and Hanoi, which have been worst-hit by the pandemic, Ha affirmed.
For her part, UNFPA Chief Representative in Vietnam Naomi Kitahara said the handover is the continuation of similar activities held previously by the UNFPA, the MoLISA, and the Vietnam Farmers’ Union Central Committee.
More than 16,240 women have received such kits to date.
It is part of a project to support interventions aimed at wiping out violence against women and children in Vietnam in the context of COVID-19 funded by the Australian Government, Kitahara said./.