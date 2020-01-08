Business Project helps Soc Trang sustainably exploit fisheries resources The incomes of people living in coastal areas in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang have improved under the coastal resources for sustainable development project implemented since 2012, local authorities said.

Business Reference exchange rate revised down 9 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,165 VND/USD on January 8, down 9 VND from the previous day.

Business Ba Ria-Vung Tau seeks to develop LNG-fueled power projects Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Hoang Quoc Vuong on January 7 asked the southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau to weigh environmental and economic impacts of liquefied natural gas (LNG) electricity projects that are seeking approval.

Business Social housing development fails to meet target Nine social housing projects for low-income earners with more than 4,100 apartments measuring 205,500 sq. m were completed and put into use in 2019, which did not meet the target set by the national housing development strategy to 2020 with a vision to 2030.