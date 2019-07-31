Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Thanh Hung speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

- The Vietnam Computer Emergency Response Team (VNCERT) on July 31 held a national tele-exercise on handling information leakage and tracing the source of cyber attacks with 300 infosec specialists from Hanoi, central Da Nang city and Ho Chi Minh City.The technicians analysed malware, investigated cyber attacks and traced email addresses, thus improving their capacity for coping with cyber incidents and coordination in addressing trans-national security cases.Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Thanh Hung urged the participating teams to make proposals in order to perfect relevant regulations and set forth plans to deal with cyber incidents.According to US software company Symatec, up to 94 percent of Vietnamese enterprises have experienced data leakages.One of the biggest cases was the attack on the website of the Cooperative Bank of Vietnam (Co-op Bank) last October by Sogo Nakamoto that threatened to release personal information of over 275,000 customers of the bank.Statistics released by the VNCERT show that Vietnam suffered 6,219 cyber attacks in the first seven months of this year.VNCERT Director Nguyen Trong Duong attributed the situation to the loose information management for the attacks, and suggested agencies set up a tight information protection process, take preventive measures and raise awareness of their staff of protecting personal and collective information.-VNA