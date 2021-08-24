Society Thai Binh exerts efforts for pandemic control, economic development The northern province of Thai Binh is making every effort to well control the COVID-19 pandemic and maintain socio-economic development. In the first half of 2021, the locality’s economy recovered at a high level compared to that of the same period last year.

Society Call centre in support of COVID-19 prevention and control makes debut The Youth Social Work Centre under the Vietnam Youth Federation on August 23 launched a call centre supporting COVID-19 prevention and control (1900 638 090) with multi-functions: Community emergency, Home hospital, Patient treatment medicine bag, Oxygen ATM, Relief food and Free burial.

Society Vietnamese in Mongolia support COVID-19 fight at home The Embassy of Vietnam in Mongolia recently held a ceremony to receive donations to the COVID-19 prevention and control fund.

Society Enchanting fishing moments in central Vietnam The stunning photos were taken at An Hai beach in the central province of Phu Yen by Khanh Phan - a photographer in Ho Chi Minh City.