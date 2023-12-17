Videos Vietnam Airlines Group adds over 100,000 seats for 2024 Lunar New Year Vietnam Airlines Group has announced an additional capacity of over 100,000 seats, equivalent to nearly 550 flights, for the peak Lunar New Year season from January 25 to February 24, 2024.

Society Deputy PM extends Christmas greetings in Binh Thuan, Dong Nai provinces Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang visited and congratulated the Phan Thiet Diocese in the south-central province of Binh Thuan on December 16, on the occasion of the Christmas season this year.

Society PM calls for stronger Vietnam-Japan labour cooperation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a Vietnam-Japan labour cooperation forum in Tokyo on December 16, as part of his working trip to take part in the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation and bilateral activities.

Culture - Sports Con Dao Museum preserving heroic historic chapters With a collection of 2,000 documents and artefacts, the Con Dao Museum offers a profound insight into the nature, people, and historical significance of Con Dao Island, off the coast of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province. The museum also provides a unique opportunity for visitors to learn about the history of Con Dao Prison, which was known as “a hell on earth”.