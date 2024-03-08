6.1-magnitude earthquake jolts waters off southern Philippines
Hanoi (VNA) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 hit offshore of southern Davao Oriental province of the Philippines on March 8, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.
The institute said the quake, which occurred at 05:11pm (local time), hit at a depth of 105km, about 149km southeast of Governor Generoso city.
The tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks but will not cause damage, it added.
The archipelagic Philippines has frequent seismic activities due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire"./.
