At the press conference to introduce the terrain car race (Photo: VNA)

The HTV Challenge Cup 2019, the largest terrain car race in Vietnam, is scheduled to take place in Cu Chi district, Ho Chi Minh City, from August 2 to 4 with the participation of 69 teams.The information was revealed by the organiser - Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) - at a press conference in the city on July 30.The competition is expected to attract 138 athletes from 18 terrain race car clubs from provinces and cities across the country, including Hanoi, Thai Nguyen, Lang Son, Nghe An, Quang Ninh, Da Nang, Binh Phuoc, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Ba Ria – Vung Tau, An Giang, and HCM City.The teams will compete in 17 parts of five different categories.According to the organiser, this is the first terrain car race in Vietnam, which will have its own theme song and mascot symbol of a rhino.-VNA