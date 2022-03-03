Videos Yellow apricot tree collection sets world record A collection of ten yellow apricot trees, including one more than 100 years old, belonging to a man in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, has set a world record for its unique values, which is a rare win for Vietnam in the field of ornamental trees.

Society Tien Giang striving to develop sustainable offshore fishing: official Many concerted and drastic measures have been taken by the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang since the beginning of 2021 to promote offshore fishing, prevent illegal seafood exploitation, and sustainably develop the fisheries industry, according to a local official.

Society Vietnam’s frigate participates in MILAN 2022 sea phase Vietnam's Frigate 016 - Quang Trung left the port of the Indian city of Visakhapatnam on March 2 to join the three-day sea phase of the ongoing multilateral naval exercise MILAN 2022.