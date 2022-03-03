7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for children to arrive in Vietnam this month: health official
The Ministry of Health has reached agreement with Pfizer to set out an estimate and a bidding plan, with the aim to bring 7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for children to Vietnam within this month, and the remaining 14.9 million in the fourth quarter, Deputy Minister Do Xuan Tuyen said on March 3.
Speaking at the Government’s regular press conference, Tuyen said the Government has issued a resolution on the purchase of the vaccine doses, which will be administered to 11.8 million children aged from five to 11.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has also allowed the ministry to buy the vaccines under a special mechanism in line with Article 26 of the Bidding Law, he added.
The ministry has closely coordinated with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education and the Ministry of Education and Training to collect public opinions, especially parents with children of the age group, on this matter.
Accordingly, 95-96 percent of surveyed people approved the vaccination for children of the age group, the Deputy Minister informed.
Given the surge of COVID-19 infections triggered by the Omicron variant, Tuyen called on people to continue seriously observing prevention and control regulations, adding it is still too early to consider COVID-19 a seasonal flu.
Localities should evaluate the pandemic situation to decide on reopening schools or resuming tourism and economic activities, while actively conducting vaccination and stepping up the communication work on COVID-19 prevention and treatment, he said./.