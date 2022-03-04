Society All-out efforts being exerted to protect Vietnamese people in Ukraine: official The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and overseas representative agencies of Vietnam are exerting utmost efforts to protect and assist Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine to weather difficulties, an official has said.

Videos Yellow apricot tree collection sets world record A collection of ten yellow apricot trees, including one more than 100 years old, belonging to a man in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, has set a world record for its unique values, which is a rare win for Vietnam in the field of ornamental trees.