70th anniversary of Vietnam-Romania diplomatic ties celebrated in Hanoi
President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The traditional friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Romania have been fostered continuously over the past years, and the bilateral relationship has seen progress in all spheres, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga said on November 29.
Nga made the remarks at a meeting held by the Vietnam-Romania Friendship Association in Hanoi to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations, and Romania’s 102nd Great Union Day (National Day) (December 1).
She highlighted relations between people and localities of the two countries, saying apart from the bilateral cooperation, Vietnam and Romania have coordinated and supported each other at multilateral organisations and forums, and joined efforts to address global issues.
Nga expressed her belief in a bright outlook of the time-honoured friendship as well as extensive and intensive cooperation between Vietnam and Romania in the time ahead.
Highlighting the diverse and effective cooperation between the two countries, Tong Van Nga, president of the association, recalled Romania’s valuable support to Vietnam in the past, especially during the wars against French and US aggressors.
He also briefed participants on the operation of the association that has mobilised more than 500 million VND (21,600 USD) to aid Romania’s COVID-19 combat.
Petrescu Razvan Victor Radu, Consul General of the Romanian Embassy in Vietnam, conveyed the message of Mihaela Rutjens, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy, in which she thanked members of the association for their efforts in promoting the bilateral relationship over the past time./.