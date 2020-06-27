70th traditional day of Vietnam – Russia Friendship Association marked in Hanoi
A ceremony celebrating the 70th traditional day of the Vietnam – Russia Friendship Association (May 23, 1950-2020) and 70 years of the two nations’ diplomatic relations took place in Hanoi on June 27.
Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at the event, President of the association Tran Binh Minh said on May 23, 1950, the Vietnam – Soviet Union Friendship Association was founded, marking a milestone in the friendship between the two countries’ people.
Based on the organisation’s experience, apparatus, goals, and tasks, the Vietnam – Russia Friendship Association was established on December 19, 1994, he went on, adding that it has worked to foster the bilateral ties in economy-trade, tourism, education and training, and science and technology, among others.
It has also attracted youth engagement in its activities and increased the younger generations’ knowledge on the tradition and potential of the Vietnam-Russia relationship, Minh said.
Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Konstantin Vnukov highlighted the nations’ mutual friendship and trust over the past decades, saying Vietnam is the country that shares the closest ties with Russia in Southeast Asia.
Russia fully supports Vietnam’s initiatives in enhancing their bilateral humanitarian ties and people-to-people exchange, he noted.
The diplomat stated the embassy is committed to continuing assistance for the association when it needs.
On the occasion, Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh presented the President’s second-class Labour Order to the association for its excellent performance in organising projects for peace, solidarity and friendship that helped boosting Vietnam – Russia people-to-people diplomacy.
Thinh said the order is an acknowledgment of the Vietnamese Party and State for efforts made by the association in the past years, adding that it is also an expectation of the organisation’s innovation in its future activities.
She recommended the association work closely with the Russia – Vietnam Friendship Association, Russian partners, and Vietnamese community in Russia to make proposals to the Vietnamese Party and State regarding measures to diversify the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership./.