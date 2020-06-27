Politics ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Business Advisory Council The ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) took place on June 26 within the framework of the 36th ASEAN Summit, which is held in the form of a video conference. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, ASEAN Chair in 2020 chaired the dialogue.

Politics ASEAN 2020: ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Youth The ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Youth took place on June 26 within the framework of the 36th ASEAN Summit, which is held in the form of a video conference. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, ASEAN Chair in 2020, chaired the dialogue.

Politics Vietnam sends message on 75th anniversary of UN Charter signing Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on June 26 cabled a message to the President of the UN Security Council on the occasion of 75th anniversary of the signing of the UN Charter (June 26).

Politics ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly The ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) took place on June 26 within the framework of the 36th ASEAN Summit, which is held in the form of a video conference. PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc, ASEAN Chair in 2020, and NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Chair of the 41st General Assembly of AIPA co-chaired the dialogue.