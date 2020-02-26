7th Japan-Vietnam Festival postponed over COVID-19 fears
Vietnamese Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien meets with Special Advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance Tsutomu Takebe in Hanoi on February 24. (Photo: Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)
Hanoi (VNA) – The 7th Japan – Vietnam Festival has been postponed due to fears over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which is spreading around the world, according to Special Advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance Tsutomu Takebe.
Because of the complex development of the epidemic, Japan has decided to delay the event in Ho Chi Minh City slated for last weekend in Ho Chi Minh City, Takebe told Vietnamese Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien in their meeting in Hanoi on February 24.
It will be rescheduled around mid-year or year-end, depending on the situation at that time, he said, noting that he is impressed with the Vietnamese government’s rapid response to the epidemic.
The rescheduled festival will be held on a larger scale, featuring an event hosted by the Japan Business Association promoting dialogue for peace between Vietnam and Japan, he added.
Minister Thien, for his part, briefed his guest on Vietnam’s COVID-19 prevention and control, saying tourism services in the country have resumed with recommended COVID-19 control measures put in place./.