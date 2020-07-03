800-year-old tower in Phu Yen province worth a look
Hanoi (VNA) - The 800-year-old Nhan Tower is one of the must-visit places in Tuy Hoa town in the south-central coastal province of Phu Yen.
The Nhan Tower is located on a flat piece of land near the top of Nhan mountain, built in the 11th and 12th centuries.
The tower has a square plan and is 23.5m high. Like many other Cham towers stretching along the central coast, the Nhan Tower faces East, which is the direction of the sun and spirit.
The pinnacle has four corners that resemble lotus buds, and there is a monolithic rock symbolising a Linga, a male being symbolising Shiva, one of three supreme Hindu deities.
The Nhan Tower is built entirely of solid bricks, shown by research to be lightweight, durable, and more compressive than the normal equivalents.
It is still a mystery how the Cham people managed to hide the joints between the bricks./.