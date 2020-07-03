Destinations Breathtaking beauty of Northwestern region With its breathtaking landscapes and distinctive culture, northwestern region captures hearts of people with wanderlust.

Culture - Sports Largest pagoda complex beckons tourists, pilgrims Tam Chuc Pagoda Complex is a special religious tourist site in an awe-inspiring landscape, with its front facing the lake and its back leaning into the mountain.

Culture - Sports Khmer culture at Xiem Can pagoda The Xiem Can Pagoda in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu has attracted many visitors with its splendid beauty and great hospitality of the local people.

Destinations Son Doong among 20 record-breaking natural wonders Son Doong, the world’s largest cave located in Vietnam's central province of Quang Binh has been named among 20 record-breaking natural wonders by the US’s Insider newswire.