80-year Outline enlightens Vietnamese culture

The release of the Outline of Vietnamese Culture, the first platform on culture launched by the Communist Party of Vietnam in 1943, paved the way for the development of Vietnamese culture.
  • The annual Mid-Autumn Festival not only promotes national cultural values but also brings joy to children nationwide through various intriguing activities. (Photo: VNA)

  • The annual celebration of November 23 as “Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day” aims to increase public awareness about safeguarding and promoting the values of national cultural heritage items. (Photo: VNA)

  • Xoe Thai is a unique traditional dance associated with the lives of the Thai ethnic minority people in Vietnam’s northwestern region. The dance is performed during community festivals, religious ceremonies, and cultural activities. (Photo: VNA)

  • Quan ho singing, a unique culture of the northern province of Bac Ninh, has been recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. (Photo: VNA)

  • Asking for calligraphy letters to be drawn is a traditional custom of Vietnamese people during the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday. It expresses the tradition of studiousness among Vietnamese people as well as their desire for a happy new year. (Photo: VNA)

  • Hue royal court music has been recognised by UNESCO as a masterpiece of the oral and intangible heritage of humanity. (Photo: VNA)

