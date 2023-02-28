80-year Outline enlightens Vietnamese culture
-
The annual Mid-Autumn Festival not only promotes national cultural values but also brings joy to children nationwide through various intriguing activities. (Photo: VNA)
-
The annual celebration of November 23 as “Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day” aims to increase public awareness about safeguarding and promoting the values of national cultural heritage items. (Photo: VNA)
-
Xoe Thai is a unique traditional dance associated with the lives of the Thai ethnic minority people in Vietnam’s northwestern region. The dance is performed during community festivals, religious ceremonies, and cultural activities. (Photo: VNA)
-
Quan ho singing, a unique culture of the northern province of Bac Ninh, has been recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. (Photo: VNA)
-
Asking for calligraphy letters to be drawn is a traditional custom of Vietnamese people during the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday. It expresses the tradition of studiousness among Vietnamese people as well as their desire for a happy new year. (Photo: VNA)
-
Hue royal court music has been recognised by UNESCO as a masterpiece of the oral and intangible heritage of humanity. (Photo: VNA)