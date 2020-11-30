8th Vietnam Summer School of Science held in Binh Dinh
The Rencontres du Vietnam, a non-profit organisation and an official partner of UNESCO, is organising the 8th Vietnam Summer School of Science (VSSS) at the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science Education (ICISE) in the central province of Binh Dinh.
Students attend the 8th Vietnam Summer School of Science (Source: thanhniennews)
Binh Dinh (VNA) – The Rencontres du Vietnam, a non-profit organisation and an official partner of UNESCO, is organising the 8th Vietnam Summer School of Science (VSSS) at the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science Education (ICISE) in the central province of Binh Dinh.
The event, held from November 28 - December 1, attracts the participation of 180 young graduates, researchers, lecturers and students from across Vietnam and Vietnamese researchers learning and working in the US, the UK, Japan and Australia.
The lectures given at the VSSS this year include impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the environmental quality, and AI presence in production.
Participants have chances to exchange scientific knowledge with researchers and lecturers graduated from prestigious universities such as Cambridge University, Birmingham University and Lancaster University (UK); Paris-Sud University, Marseille University (France); Kyoto University (Japan); University of New South Wales (Australia); and Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences.
VSSS is an initiative of a young group of Vietnamese scientists working oversea and nationwide who wished to inspire young students in their home country. It aims to inspire courage and support young Vietnamese who are keen on pursuing research as a career.
To date, the school has trained nearly 1,000 students, of whom 150 are learning and working at leading universities in the US, the UK, France, Japan, Canada, the Netherlands, Italy, Singapore./.