93,000 foreigners currently have work permits in Vietnam
Foreign and Vietnamese workers at a construction site. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – There are currently more than 93,000 foreigners with work permits in Vietnam, according to data from the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.
A majority of Vietnamese enterprises employ foreigners on contract basis and pay their share of social insurance premiums for those with working contracts of one year or longer. Most of the foreigners are experts or skilled workers who usually hold managing positions in the companies in Vietnam.
In Hanoi, the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs granted or renewed work permits for over 10,000 foreigners last year, or 11 percent of the country’s total number./.