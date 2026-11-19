950 years of Quoc Tu Giam: Preserving Vietnam’s educational heritage
Founded in 1076, the Quoc Tu Giam (Imperial Academy), Vietnam’s first national educational institution, holds a special place in the country’s history of education, imperial examinations and talent development. Nearly a millennium later, Vietnam’s educational values live on through the heritage of the Temple of Literature – Imperial Academy, notably its 82 doctoral stelae, and the enduring traditions of respect for learning, teachers and talented individuals.