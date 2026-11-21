Vietnamese First Lady Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, met with Azerbaijan's First Vice-President and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva at the heritage house at 87 Ma May Street in Hanoi on November 21. The meeting took place during Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Vietnam. The two first ladies enjoyed Vietnamese tea, traditional ca tru singing and a presentation of Vietnamese ao dai.



